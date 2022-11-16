Three Workers From Asphyxiation In A Septic Tank At Tamil Nadu

According to the authorities, three employees asphyxiated to death on Tuesday after entering a septic tank at a house that was being built at Karur to remove the supporting wooden planks. An incident has been reported. Sources claim that a septic tank was built on the property of the house in Gandhi Nagar, Sukkaliyur.

To remove the wooden boards supporting the structure inside the septic tank on Tuesday, construction workers Mohanraj (23) and Rajesh (37) went inside. The two suddenly started shouting from within the tank. Sivakumar (35), a coworker who was in a nearby building and heard their shouts, hurried to the scene and discovered them unconscious in the tank. To save them, he went into the tank, but he too passed out.

Locals called for help, and firefighters and rescuers responded, removing all three men and transporting them to the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

However, they were pronounced brought dead. Sundaravathanam, the superintendent of police (SP) in Karur, investigated the scene and spoke with Gunasekaran, the owner of the structure.

According to the authorities, an initial investigation showed that the recently constructed, eight-foot-tall septic tank was knee-deep in water. It's possible that rainwater entered the tank. Due to humidity, the ancient wooden boards had fallen into the water.

The planks became wet as a result of the tank being closed for an extended period of time, which caused the air inside to get foul. The workers may have died of asphyxiation as a result. Officials from the Karur City Municipal Corporation and RDO Rubina also inspected the area and opened an investigation. The Thanthonimalai police have opened an investigation and filed a case.