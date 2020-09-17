TN continues its battle with Coronavirus, cases touch 5,560

With 992 cases, Chennai still managed to beat the 4-figure mark on Thursday too like in the past few days. The cases, however, continued to be above 5,500 in the State with the total number reading at 5,560. There was no relief for Coimbatore, the next big district affected by the virus which totalled 530 Coronavirus cases. Salem had 291, to stay at the third spot. The bulletin issued by the government reported 59 deaths today and 8,618 in all till date.

5,25,420 was the total number which accounted for the cases registered in the State over the past few months. Chennai had a huge share in this figure with its individual score reading 1,52,567. 4,70,192 cases have been cured in the meantime.

TN is also ramping up its cases in the testing sphere and conducted an unprecedented 84,524 tests today. 62,17,923 cases have already been subjected to this exercise in these months. The number of testing centres to have steadily climbed up in the past six weeks to touch 174 where 108 are in the private sector and 66 in the government.