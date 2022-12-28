TN Health Minister Subramanian inspects Covid-19 preparedness

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday called upon state government hospitals to ensure that they are prepared for any Covid-19 cases surge and to report on their preparedness to the state Health Department in 24 hours.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the mock drill for Covid-19 preparedness at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, he assured the people of the state that the state had adequate beds and oxygen and that there was no need for any panic.

The Union Health Ministry had directed all the state governments to conduct a mock drill on Tuesday to ensure the availability of hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, and liquid medical oxygen tanks.

Subramanian said that the Union Health Ministry had given an advisory to the state health departments that government medical college hospitals, district hospitals, taluk, and non-taluk hospitals should be instructed to have a proper assessment of their infrastructure and report back to the state Health Department.