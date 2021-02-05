Tourists alarmed as wild buffaloes go on the rampage in Kodaikanal

Locals and tourists in Kodaikanal are a terrified lot as there are many wild buffaloes moving around uncontrollably in the tourist town. While the residents are upset that they cannot take up regular activities like morning walks or cycling around the town, tourists are blaming the Forest department for their lax attitude in taming the wild animals.

Recently, these buffaloes ran around the roads in the town for more than an hour, creating panic in the area, reports Dinakaran.

After having seen the animals on the rampage in the lake view area, a resident said that there were many who had been injured in the stampede as the buffaloes run helter-skelter.

There have also been cases when the buffaloes have caused grievous injuries to the public and a few deaths too have occurred. The residents are looking up to the Forest department officials to act at the earliest.