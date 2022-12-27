Train Services Stopped Till December 28 In Tamil Nadu's Pamban Bridge

According to a railway statement, train operations on the Pamban rail bridge, which were halted from December 23 to 25 due to the red alarm received by the Continuous Health Monitoring System (CHMS) installed on the bridge, have now been suspended until December 28. According to the statement, express trains from Chennai to Rameswaram ran on the Chord Line and Main Line from December 25 to 27.



Express trains from Rameswaram to Chennai ran on the Chord Line and Main Line from December 26 to 28, although between Mandapam and Rameswaram, they were partially cancelled. All weekly trains to Rameswaram from various locations in the nation have been partially cancelled between Rameswaram and Mandapam, while the Rameswaram-Coimbatore-Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram weekly train has been cancelled partially between those two locations. Similar to this, express trains travelling between Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram stations on routes between Trichy and Rameswaram and Madurai and Rameswaram are partially cancelled.

Desh Ratan Gupta, principal chief engineer of Southern Railway, and Sumeet Singhal, head engineer (bridges), examined the bridge on Saturday. Since a complete inspection by the railway and IIT-M, which established the CHMS, was necessary before empty rakes could be operated to evaluate the viability of the track, the suspension of train services had to be prolonged.

Until then, all trains headed for Rameswaram will depart from Mandapam station, while some trains between Ramanthapuram and Rameswaram have been cancelled.