Update: DMK MLA makes a somersault, denies joining BJP

Clarifying that he had flown to Delhi to meet Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and seek the installation of a lift at Nungambakkam Railway Station, KK Selvam, the DMK MLA who was suspected to have joined the BJP from DMK denied the same.

However, what raised the levels of speculation was his move to meet the BJP President, J P Nadda at the same time.

Selvam said that he had made a request to the BJP chief to improve the status of Rameswaram temple and its surroundings on par with Ayodhya, where a grand function is scheduled on Wednesday for the Ram Mandir inauguration. As of now, Selvam is set to continue as a DMK MLA, albeit under a cloud.