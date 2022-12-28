Whole Genome Sequencing Will Be Conducted Among All Positive Samples In Tamil Nadu
- All private labs analysing COVID-19 samples have been directed by the Tamil Nadu Health Department to provide any positive samples for whole genome sequencing.
- The decision was made in light of the sudden increase in instances in China, Japan, the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Brazil.
All private labs analysing COVID-19 samples have been directed by the Tamil Nadu Health Department to provide any positive samples for whole genome sequencing. All positive samples from all of Tamil Nadu are required to be sent daily to the State Public Health Laboratory in Chennai, according to a circular issued on Monday by Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam.
The decision was made in light of the sudden increase in instances in China, Japan, the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Brazil. Whole genome sequencing, according to Dr. Selvavinayagam, will assist in tracking variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network for timely discovery of novel variants circulating in the nation and to take the necessary public health precautions.