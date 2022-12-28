Whole Genome Sequencing Will Be Conducted Among All Positive Samples In Tamil Nadu

All private labs analysing COVID-19 samples have been directed by the Tamil Nadu Health Department to provide any positive samples for whole genome sequencing. All positive samples from all of Tamil Nadu are required to be sent daily to the State Public Health Laboratory in Chennai, according to a circular issued on Monday by Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam.



The decision was made in light of the sudden increase in instances in China, Japan, the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Brazil. Whole genome sequencing, according to Dr. Selvavinayagam, will assist in tracking variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network for timely discovery of novel variants circulating in the nation and to take the necessary public health precautions.



Meanwhile, Dr T S Selvavinayagam explained that by concentrating on a 5-pronged approach of test, track, treat, immunisation, and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, Tamil Nadu has been able to stop the spread of the deadly virus and now sees approximately 60 cases every week. He emphasised that the coronavirus remains a threat to public health globally, with an estimated 35 lakh cases being recorded weekly.