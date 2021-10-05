X-Rays Are Printed On Paper At Government Hospital In Tamil Nadu
- The Kovilpatti Government Hospital issued X-ray findings on papers rather than films.
- The public, on the other hand, stated that they had been provided the radiography findings on paper for the previous month.
Duee to a lack of funding, the Kovilpatti Government Hospital issued X-ray findings on papers rather than films. The films were costly, according to hospital officials. The public, on the other hand, stated that they had been provided the radiography findings on paper for the previous month. Marimuthu of Kovilpatti claimed he went to the doctor because he was experiencing persistent discomfort in his right hand.
Following the X-ray, the physicians returned the results on paper rather than film. He went on to say that because the results were written down, he couldn't seek a second opinion on his illnesses. At government hospitals, X-ray results on film cost Rs 50, but those on paper are free.