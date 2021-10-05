X-Rays Are Printed On Paper At Government Hospital In Tamil Nadu

Duee to a lack of funding, the Kovilpatti Government Hospital issued X-ray findings on papers rather than films. The films were costly, according to hospital officials. The public, on the other hand, stated that they had been provided the radiography findings on paper for the previous month. Marimuthu of Kovilpatti claimed he went to the doctor because he was experiencing persistent discomfort in his right hand.



Following the X-ray, the physicians returned the results on paper rather than film. He went on to say that because the results were written down, he couldn't seek a second opinion on his illnesses. At government hospitals, X-ray results on film cost Rs 50, but those on paper are free.

In the interim, the dean of Thoothkudi Medical College Hospital Dr Nehru stated, radiologists were requested to communicate digital X-ray findings with the concerned physicians through Whatsapp for diagnosis, and patients were given the results on paper. X-ray films used in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu, according to a radiologist at a government hospital in Madurai, cost Rs 50 apiece.

He emphasised that X-ray pictures printed on paper rather than film had a low resolution. Glossy paper is the suggested alternative to film, but it costs Rs 80, which is more expensive, according to the radiologist.

Meanwhile, an orthopaedic surgeon at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) predicted that the diagnosis would not be exact on paper.

Private hospital physicians, on the other hand, believe that viewing X-rays in digital format is a technological breakthrough that is far more beneficial. The radiologists at the private hospital would share the digital format of X-rays with doctors, according to a senior ortho specialist from a private hospital who asked to remain nameless.

The results are duplicated on CDs when a patient requests them for future reference. He went on to say that because X-ray films degrade after five years, it's best to utilise digital formats for diagnostics.