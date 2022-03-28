Youth From Tamil Nadu Gathers Re 1 Coins In Order To Purchase His Dream Bike
On Saturday, a young man in Salem, Tamil Nadu, purchased his dream bike for Rs 2.6 lakh by paying the entire amount in Re 1 coins. Over the course of three years, V Boobathi had saved Re 1 coin. He eventually gathered his earnings and used the coins to purchase a new Bajaj Dominar from a showroom.
Mahavikranth, the manager at Bharat Agency, said that it required 10 hours for the personnel at the motorcycle showroom to calculate Boobathi's three years of savings. The coins were counted by Boopathi, his four pals, and the showroom's five employees. Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Boopathi received his bike.
The journey started three years ago when Boopathi stated he queried about the bike's price and was told it was Rs 2 lakh. Because he didn't have much money at the time, he opted to save money from the YouTube channel's earnings. He recently inquired about the bike's price, and was informed that it was now priced at 2.6 lakh on the road and this time he had the money.