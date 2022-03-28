Youth From Tamil Nadu Gathers Re 1 Coins In Order To Purchase His Dream Bike

On Saturday, a young man in Salem, Tamil Nadu, purchased his dream bike for Rs 2.6 lakh by paying the entire amount in Re 1 coins. Over the course of three years, V Boobathi had saved Re 1 coin. He eventually gathered his earnings and used the coins to purchase a new Bajaj Dominar from a showroom.

Mahavikranth, the manager at Bharat Agency, said that it required 10 hours for the personnel at the motorcycle showroom to calculate Boobathi's three years of savings. The coins were counted by Boopathi, his four pals, and the showroom's five employees. Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Boopathi received his bike.

Boobathi is a BCA graduate who worked for a private company as a computer operator before starting his YouTube channel four years ago. He is a resident of Ammapet's Gandhi Maidan, works as a computer operator for a private firm.

He had a desire of getting a bike three years ago but lacked the financial means to do so because the bike cost Rs 2 lakh at the time. Boobathi was able to replenish his piggy bank with Re 1 coins on a daily basis, and years later, he was able to buy the bike he had always desired.

The journey started three years ago when Boopathi stated he queried about the bike's price and was told it was Rs 2 lakh. Because he didn't have much money at the time, he opted to save money from the YouTube channel's earnings. He recently inquired about the bike's price, and was informed that it was now priced at 2.6 lakh on the road and this time he had the money.