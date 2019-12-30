5 Best Smartphones of 2019 You Can Buy Right Away

This year has been exciting in the world of smartphone technology; not only the foldable phones made an entry, but phones were packed with more number of cameras, and that too with eye-popping prices! If you have been waiting to own a smartphone, here's our list of top five smartphones that are worthy of spending. Apple iPhone XR tops the list.

Apple iPhone XR





Apple continues to have a host of iPhones, beginning from iPhone 6 to the latest iPhone 11Pro series. As per a report released by Counterpoint Research, "iPhone XR was the top-selling model globally in Q3 2019, capturing 3% market share." The report also reveals that since Q4 2018 iPhone XR has been the best-selling model in work in every quarter. In India, the iPhone XR price was dropped to Rs 53,900, and several reports claimed that it was then iPhone XR demand was increased.



Samsung Galaxy S10





The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the most excited smartphone in the market, which is powered by Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC processor or the yet-to-be-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 under the hood. The device flaunts a 6.1-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor too. Another exciting feature that the handset feature is the 'Sound on Display'. The SoD technology is expected to emit audio directly from the OLED display panel. The S10 is believed to run on Samsung's OneUI based on the latest Android 9.0 Pie.



One Plus 7T





The OnePlus 7T has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen of 2400 x 1080 resolution, which has an aspect ratio of 20:9, with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 7T is available in the country from Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model while the Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model.



Google Pixel 4













Google's Pixel 4 lineup this year also ranks among the top five smartphone list of 2019. With prices starting at USD 799 for the Pixel 4. The phone has an effective face unlock feature but no fingerprint sensor similar to the latest iPhones. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, combined with 6GB RAM and dual rear cameras comprising of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel telephoto camera. Google Pixel 4 sports a 5.7-inch 90Hz 1080p+ OLED display and a 2,800mAh battery

Huawei Mate 30 Pro





Huawei's P30 Pro is a smart camera phone which has been updated with two new colours and a modern redesign. Kirin 990 SoC powers the Mate 30 Pro. It has a 40-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture of f/1.6 – f/1.4, a 1/1.5-inch sensor, an RYYB pixel layout, and Cine Lens feature. The Pro variant features also include AirGlass protection; 90Hz refresh rate, and a new SuperSensing Camera. The phone may be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with support for the 40W fast charging and 27W SuperWireless charging support.

