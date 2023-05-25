5G network in India crosses 2 lakh sites mark

Dehradun: 5G network in India crossed 2 lakh mobile sites with the commissioning of the latest unit in Gangotri on Wednesday. The 5G site at Gangotri was inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. "Today practically every minute one 5G site is getting activated.

The world is surprised. It is a matter of pride for us that 200,000th site has been installed in Chardham," Vaishnaw said. The Prime Minister has said that India will stand along with the world in 5G and take the lead in 6G, he noted.