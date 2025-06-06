Adobe Photoshop Beta Now Available for Android Phones and Tablets

After much anticipation, Adobe has officially launched the Photoshop Beta app for Android, giving users access to powerful photo editing tools right on their smartphones and tablets. This release follows the earlier rollout for iPhones in February 2025 and is now set to transform the Android editing experience with a host of professional-grade features.

The delay in launching on Android was mainly due to the platform’s highly fragmented ecosystem. With thousands of device types varying in screen sizes, specs, and performance capabilities, Adobe needed additional time to optimize the app for a consistent and smooth experience across the board.

The Photoshop Beta app comes with full support for both Android phones and tablets—marking a notable shift in Adobe’s mobile strategy, which had previously offered limited tablet compatibility. To run the app, devices must have Android 11 or later and at least 6GB of RAM, though 8GB is recommended for optimal performance.

Key features of the Android version closely mirror the desktop software, including:

Layer and masking support, enabling complex edits with multiple elements

AI-powered tools via Adobe Firefly, such as Generative Fill to add or remove elements using text prompts

Precision selection tools for isolating parts of an image

Classic brushes like Spot Healing and Clone Stamp

Adjustment layers and blend modes for advanced colour correction and creative effects

Access to Adobe Stock assets, offering a wide range of free images and design elements

These tools bring a professional-level editing experience to Android users, ideal for creators who need to work on the go.

What sets the Android release apart during this beta phase is free access to nearly all tools and stock assets, unlike the iPhone version, which required a subscription from day one. However, Adobe has stated that a subscription model will be introduced once the beta testing period concludes.

With this release, Adobe is clearly aiming to level the playing field between iOS and Android users, delivering a robust mobile editing experience backed by powerful AI.