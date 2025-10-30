Adobe’s Govind Balakrishnan says AI-powered tools are making creativity more accessible while helping raise the overall standard of content

He added that Adobe is on a mission to “lower the barrier to creativity,” so that anyone who might not have had the means to express themselves technically can now do so.

In response to a question about the increasingly accessible creative tools that give anyone the power to create professionally looking AI content creation, effectively cheapening the value of artisanal skills, Balakrishnan noted that this current phase of generative AI is a net positive and points to a long-term win for creative democratization. He noted that the underlying ethos is that while everyone has a story to tell, there hasn’t always been a way for them to bring it to life…until now.

“We’re lowering the bar to creativity by making it easy for everyone to create content, but at the same time, the bar of what audiences will consume will keep getting higher,” Balakrishnan told The Times of India Tech at the Adobe Max 2025 event in Los Angeles.

Adobe has also unveiled a new artificial intelligence Assistant for Adobe Express, which allows you to edit and design projects with conversational commands rather than having to learn a complex design interface.

Essentially, you can tell the Adobe Express AI Assistant what you want to do and it will carry out that instruction, whether it is to change colors, layouts or even remove backgrounds.

Adobe says the digital innovation is meant to disrupt the creative workflow, helping to get rid of the high learning curve that comes with more traditional design software.

It’s also intelligent enough to take context and semantic understanding into account, so it can work with abstract or subjective content quality prompts. For example, a user can type “remove the background” or “give this image a tropical tone” and the software will interpret it with appropriate design modifications.