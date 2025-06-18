AI app helps visitors identify donkeys at Isle of Wight Sanctuary

Visitors to the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary can now identify their favourite adopted donkeys using an AI-powered mobile app developed by researchers at the University of Southampton.

The app, named Ask ELVIS (Equine Long-range Visual Identification System), allows users to point their phone camera at a donkey, and through facial recognition and machine learning, the app identifies the animal and displays its name and profile.

Currently in development, the app has a 50% identification accuracy—akin to a coin toss—but project lead Dr Xiaohao Cai is confident it will be significantly improved and ready for public use by the end of the year. "We're working to bridge the gap between experimental and real-world accuracy," said Dr Cai.

The project began after sanctuary staff noticed that name collars were causing discomfort and safety risks for the donkeys. In 2023, the collars were removed. "There had been accidents and near misses, so we got rid of them," explained Gordon Pattison, volunteer and trustee at the sanctuary. "But the public still needs a way to identify their adopted donkeys."

Thousands of visitors have adopted donkeys through the sanctuary's fundraising initiative, and many want to reconnect with their chosen animals during visits.

The app pays tribute to a beloved donkey named Elvis, who passed away in 2024. "When the app launches, it greets users with Elvis the donkey, as if you're asking him, 'Who's that donkey over there?'" said Mr Pattison.

In the future, the team hopes to extend the technology to detect early signs of illness in donkeys—an area where AI could offer significant help. "Donkeys are stoic, and don’t show obvious signs of illness. AI might help us pick up the subtle clues sooner," added Mr Pattison.

He emphasized the broader lesson: “AI isn’t just for big corporations. With the right idea, anyone can harness it to solve meaningful problems.”