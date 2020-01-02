Airtel Announces Rs 279 and Rs 379 Prepaid Plans; Rs 279 Plan Offers Rs 4 Lakh Life Insurance Cover

With the introduction of latest mobile prepaid recharge plans for its customers, Airtel has been on a roll. Last month, Airtel revised all its recharge plans, but it still has a few new packs left with it. Airtel has introduced two new prepaid recharge plans for its customers who want to get the most out of their mobile recharge plan. The all-new Rs 279 and Rs 379 prepaid recharge plans are now available for recharge in Delhi NCR circle. These two plans are now available for general users as well.

When it comes to the Rs 279 plan, Airtel's new recharge plan offers 28 days of validity and comes with 1.5GB data per day. Cumulatively, the Rs 279 Airtel plan offers 42GB data to the subscribers. Similar to the other Airtel plans, the new Rs 279 recharge offers unlimited calls to non-Airtel numbers as well as for Airtel to Airtel calls.

The Rs 279 plan brings additional offers like Rs 4 lakh term life insurance cover from HDFC Life and also a free 4-week course on Shaw Academy. Additionally, it gives Wynk Music subscription for free along with Airtel Xstream app premium access for streaming services. The plan also provides a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel's new Rs 379 plan is for the users who do not use the data heavily. It brings along 6GB data for 84 days of validity and comes with 900 SMSes for the entire validity period. The plan also offers truly unlimited calls.

The other benefits provided are free 4-week course on Shaw Academy, access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream app premium content. Telecomtalk reported first about the two new recharge plans from Airtel.