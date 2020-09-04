Airtel First Recharge Plan Offers Disney+ Hotstar Benefits for 1 year

Now Airtel offers its new customers first recharge plans. First recharge (FRC) plans are those which can only be used by the new customers or customers recharging their SIM for the first time. There are five plans offered by the Airtel to the new customers. Recently, Airtel announced its new first recharge plan which offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefits for one year. This FRC cost Rs 499. There are four more plans at Rs 297, Rs 497, Rs 647, and Rs 197. Let us check each of them.

Airtel First Recharge Plans



Rs 197 Plan



The cheapest FRC plan on offer from Airtel is worth Rs 197. Because it is cheap, it comes with fewer benefits and a shorter validity. The Rs 197 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and brings unlimited calling to any network across India. It also offers 2GB data and a total of 300 SMS included in the benefits.

Rs 297 Plan



The second plan is priced at Rs 297. This plan too offers the same validity of 28 days. But it offers 1.5GB daily data along with 100 SMS/day. The customer can call on any network with this plan too.

Rs 497 Plan



The Rs 497 plan comes with a validity of 56 days. Besides this, the plan also offers unlimited calling to any network within India, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB daily data. So it provides the same benefits as of the Rs 297 FRC plan but has double validity.

Rs 499 Plan



The Rs 499 plan is the only FRC plan which provides the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. But it brings a validity of only 28 days. You do get 3GB daily data along with unlimited calling to any network within India and 100 SMS/day.

Rs 647 Plan



Lastly, the Rs 647 FRC plan is the most expensive plan offered by Airtel under this category. It provides the most extended validity amongst all the plans listed above. Theis plan comes with a validity of 84 days. It offers unlimited calling benefit and offers 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS/day also. This plan suits people who are looking for plans with longer validities.