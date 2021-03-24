Alert! This WhatsApp message offering free smartphone is a scam

WhatsApp is one of the most used chat applications globally, especially in India, where it has more than 500 million daily active users, according to the company's most recently published statistics. However, the platform has its own problems, including fake news, spam, and fraudulent messages designed to mislead users. A new bogus message is now circulating, informing users that Amazon is giving gifts to a hundred users "on the occasion of its 30th anniversary."









As per a report by the fact-checking website Newsmeter, the viral message that people receive as a forward on WhatsApp is completely false, which was also confirmed by Amazon's customer service. The scam message doesn't appear to have any text, but the "preview" of the link being shared says "Amazon's 30th Anniversary Celebration", but the link, unfortunately, leads to a fraudulent govspourt(dot)buzz URL, which certainly doesn't It is an Amazon website.

Users who click on the link are taken to a website that looks a bit like the official website, and it tells them that the company will randomly deliver a Huawei Mate Pro 5G to a hundred lucky users. However, it announces to all entrants that they have won the smartphone and then lists a couple of "rules" that users must follow to claim their prize.









-

The bogus website tells users to "inform five groups or 20 friends" about the promotions, then enter their address and download an app and that the gift "will be delivered within 5-7 days." Telling users to forward the message ensures that someone or another will continue to spread the fake link to their friends and ensure that more users click on the link and give their personal information.

Many of these sites request personal information and add timers to the web page to give users a sense of urgency as they enter their information. Providing personal information on these websites can lead to loss of personal information and financial fraud, so users are advised not to download any applications or enter their information on unknown websites, especially after clicking on a link they received online.