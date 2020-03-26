All Tech Giants Join Hands To Support An Online Hackathon

Facebook, Apple, Giphy, Microsoft, Pinterest, Twitter, WeChat, TikTok and many more technology giants have joined their hands to fight against the deadly disease Corona.

These companies have come together to find an online software solution to drive social impact among the people. The #BuildForCovid19 is a global online hackathon for all the developers and this is even supported by the World Health Organization and scientists of Chan Zuckerberg bio hub.

The developers who wish to participate in this online hackathon, need to register themselves in official Devpost website and the last date of submission for the projects is 30th March and the highlighted projects will be announced on 3rd April.

All the tech companies which support this hackathon will also share its resources through this website and the participants can go through them through the website.

Hope this online hackathon will show us some solution as the whole world is slowly getting captured by this deadly disease and the developed countries like USA, Italy, Japan and Europe are also finding touch to fight with this contagious virus.