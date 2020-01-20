Amazon Great Indian Day sale: Three months Prime membership for Rs 329

The Amazon India is holding the Great Indian Sale on its e-commerce platform from January 19 to January 22. During the sale, Amazon is giving up to 40% discount on the smartphones, up to 45% off on Amazon devices and up to 60% off on the smart TVs and other electronic devices. Moreover, the e-retailer is also proposing a discount on its Amazon Prime membership.

At present, Amazon India is offering two plans to the users who plan to subscribe to its Prime membership. The first plan is the yearly Rs 999 plan, which gets renewed every year. The second one is the monthly plan, which costs Rs 129 and gets renewed automatically after every month. Amazon doesn't have any other plan that would allow users to subscribe to Prime membership for a time period more than a month but less than a year.

Users can avail to the benefits offered by Prime membership for three months, is by choosing for the monthly plan. The users can avail this plan for a total of Rs 387 for three months. Now, at a discounted price, Amazon India is offering three months of Prime membership.

During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, users can get three months of Prime membership for only Rs 329.

Amazon, on its website, didn't mention if it's a one-time offer or if it would continue to offer three months of Prime membership at a discounted price after the sale is over. But currently, the users can subscribe to the three-month subscription plan available and later they can decide for themselves whether they want to subscribe to the yearly plan or not.