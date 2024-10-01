Live
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Get the Best Deals on These Latest Gadgets
Highlights
Enjoy up to 75% off on smartwatches, headphones, laptops, speakers and more. Customers can enjoy top deals from popular brands such as Dell, Sony, OnePlus, Xiaomi and much more. Avail 10% instant off on SBI debit card. Also, get up to 5% cashback* on Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card
This festive season, Amazon.in brings the perfect opportunity for one to upgrade their gadgets with great deals across popular brands. From latest laptops, smartwatches to speakers and headphones, customers can explore from a wide selection of latest gadgets from Apple, Xiaomi, boAt, Sony and much more. Additionally, avail 10% instant discount with SBI Debit and Credit Cards and Credit EMI. Prime members can enjoy 5% unlimited cashback on shopping with their Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card.
Check these best deals from sellers on the latest gadgets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 here:
- Apple iPad (10th Generation): With features such as A14 bionic chip, liquid retina display, all day battery life and much more, Apple iPad is one of the best buys for customers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 28249 including bank offers
- Amazfit Active smartwatch: Equipped with features such as 14 day battery life, bluetooth calling, 1.75” AMOLED display and 120+ sports mode, this smartwatch is the perfect combination of style and functionality. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 4,999 including bank offers
- boAt Nirvana Space Truly Wireless in-Ear earbuds: boAt Nirvana Space earbuds come with features such as 360 spatial audio, up to 32dB ANC, and 100 hours playtime that let one have a wholesome sound experience. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1900
- Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U: Dell 15 laptop offers features such as Intel Core i3 12th Gen processor, 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD Storage, express charge and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 28,990 including bank offers
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Happiness Box: Capture precious moments with Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Happiness Box. This product comes with a built-in selfie lens, automatic exposure control, and automatic flash control. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 7,199 including bank offers
- GoPro Hero 10: Equipped with a revolutionary processor, GoPro Hero 10 comes with Hyper Smooth 4.0, and 5.3K Video Resolution. Additionally, it is ultra durable and waterproof. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 21,240 including bank offers
- GoPro Hero 12 bundle: GoPro Hero 12 bundle comes with HERO12 black camera, 2 enduro batteries, the handler and more, making it ideal for travel purposes. Additionally, the camera offers features such as high dynamic range video, HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 32,240 including bank offers
- JBL Partybox 110, wireless bluetooth party speaker: Power up the parties with JBL Partybox 110. This speaker comes with 160W sound output, dynamic light show, 12 hour play time and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 18,499 including bank offers
- Logitech MX Master 3S: Work efficiently with Logitech MX Master 3S. It comes with an ergonomic design, 8000 DPI, quiet clicks and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 6,319 including bank offers
- MacBook Air with M1 Chip: This laptop comes with features such as Apple M1 chip, up to 18 hours of battery life, pixel density, true tone technology and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 55,990 including bank offers
- OnePlus Watch 2R: Powered by Wear OS 4 by Google, this smartwatch comes with 1.43 AMOLED display, up to 100 hours battery life and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 13,499 including bank offers
- Razer Black V2 X: It comes equipped with features such as 7.1 surround sound, 50MM Driver, noise isolating mic and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 2,999 including bank offers
- Sony WH1000XM5 headphones: Dive into the ultimate sound experience with Sony WH1000XM5 headphones. It comes with 40 hours playtime, multipoint connection and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 21,499 including bank offers
- Xiaomi Pad 6: Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 8 GB, 256 GB storage, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 20,249 including bank offers
- Zebronics Jukebar 9900 soundbar: This soundbar comes with features such as dual wireless subwoofer, 725 watts sound output, Dolby Atmos, and DTX surround sound. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 21,999 including bank offers
Check out all the incredible deals on gadgets here!
