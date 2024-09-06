Live
Amazon.in Electronics Festive Sale is Live Until 10 September 2024
- Amazon.in’s Electronics Festive Sale is live from 6th September until 10th September 2024
- Get up to 75% off on smartphones & accessories, laptops, electronics, appliances and TVs
Elevate your Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam celebrations and gift your loved ones the latest electronics this festive season with Amazon.in’s Electronics Festive Sale, live until 10th September 2024. Customers can grab exciting deals on a wide selection of smartphones, laptops, appliances, televisions, headphones and much more. Additionally, take advantage of no-cost EMI starting at INR 750/month, up to INR 25,000 exchange discount, along with bank discounts on IDFC, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, HSBC and RBL bank transactions. The countdown has begun, so don’t miss out on the chance to upgrade your electronics & gadgets and head over to Amazon.in.
Make the most of the upcoming festive season with great deals from sellers on some of the popular products on Amazon.in:
iQOO Z9s 5G: iQOO Z9s 5G is the segment’s fastest curved screen phone. It comes with features such as 120Hz AMOLED display, Sony IMX882 OIS camera, dual stereo speakers and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 18,999 including INR 1,000 instant bank discount and 6 months no cost EMI
- OnePlus Nord 4 5G: This smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor that ensures fast and smooth performance. It also offers features such as 5500mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 120Hz OLED display and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 27,999 including INR 2,000 instant bank discount and up to 6 months no cost EMI
- OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Equipped with features such as 16MP front camera, 5500mAh battery, super bright AMOLED display, dual stereo speakers and much more, this smartphone is one of the best buys for customers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 17,999, including INR 2,000 instant bank discount and 3 months no cost EMI
- iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: ‘Unleash The Power’ with iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, this smartphone comes with features such as 50MP Sony AI camera, 5000mAH battery, IP64 dust and water resistance. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 9,999, including INR 500 instant bank discount and 6 months no cost EMI
- realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G: This smartphone comes with features such as SONY IMX890 OIS camera, 67W SUPERVOOC charge, Dimensity 7050 chipset and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 16,499 including a coupon offer worth INR 2,500
- OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds: Experience unbeatable noise control with OnePlus Buds 3 earbuds. It comes with features such as dual drivers, BassWave enhancement, touch volume control and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 5,499
- Dell [Smartchoice] G15-5530 Gaming Laptop: With features such as 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and 15.6” FHD 120Hz display, this laptop is one of the best buys for customers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 78,490
- Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch: Amazfit Active smartwatch comes equipped with the perfect combination of style and functionality. It boasts of features such as Zepp Flow, 1.75” AMOLED display, bluetooth calling, ultra-long battery life and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 10,999
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with features such as 1.79mm Ultra Thin, 300nits brightness, 15.6” FHD, up to 12 hours battery and it is one of best buys for customers on the move. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 61,990
- boAt Airdopes 311 Pro Truly Wireless in Ear earbuds: With features such as Beast Mode, IPX4 water and sweat shield, one touch voice assistant and much more, boAt Airdopes 311 Pro Truly Wireless in Ear earbuds helps one experience wholesome sound. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1,199
- ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9900: Equipped with 5 drivers, dual wireless subwoofers, remote control, and Dolby Atmos, this product is the perfect purchase for house parties. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 32,999
- JBL Partybox 110 wireless bluetooth party speaker: Power up your parties with JBL Partybox 110 wireless bluetooth party speaker. It comes with features such as 12 hours of playtime, IPX4 Splashproof and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 26,939
- Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star washing machine: With a capacity of 8 kg, hygiene steam with inbuilt heater, AI Ecobubble and much more, Samsung 8 kg 5 Star washing machine is one of the perfect buys for large families. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 36,990
- LG 9 Kg, 5 Star washing machine: Make laundry more convenient with LG 9 kg 5 star washing machine. It comes with features such as Artificial Intelligence direct drive, direct drive motor, 6 motion direct drive and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 40,990
- Samsung 653 L, 3 Star refrigerator: With features such as twin cooling plus, power cool and much more, this refrigerator is one of best buys for customers. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 79,990
- LG 322 L 3 Star refrigerator: Bring home LG 322 L 3 Star refrigerator that comes with features such as Multi Air flow, Smart Diagnosis, Auto Smart connect and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 38,490
- Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN: Elevate your viewing experience with Xiaomi 108 cm Smart Google TV. It boasts of features such as 4K HDR display, Vivid Picture Engine 2, Google Assistant and much more. Additionally, it comes with a metal Bezel-less design that lets one have an immersive viewing experience. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 26,999
- Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL: Experience 4K entertainment with Samsung 108 cm D Series Smart LED TV. It also comes with features such as dynamic crystal colour, AirSlim design, multiple voice assistants and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 41,990
- Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 (Black): This smart TV comes equipped with features such as integrated and voice clarity soundbar, 400 nits brightness, VA Panel, Dolby audio, five sound modes and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 32,990
- Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black): Dive into an exceptional 4K experience with Sony Bravia 3 series Smart LED TV. It offers features such as MotionFlow XR, Dolby Vision, X balanced speaker and Dolby Atmos. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 83,990.