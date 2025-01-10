Amazon.in Great Republic Day Sale: Get Great Deals on Consumer Electronics

Celebrating the spirit of freedom, Amazon.in brings back its Great Republic Day Sale, live from 13th January 2025, noon. Discover top deals on a wide selection of Consumer Electronics ranging from sleek laptops and stylish earbuds to trendy smartwatches and headphones across popular brands such as Apple, boAt, Dell, HP, Samsung, Sony, and more.

Here are some of the popular Consumer Electronics on Amazon.in with great deals from sellers:

Amazfit Active : TheAmazfit Active smartwatch comes with the perfect combination of style and functionality. It boasts features such as Zepp Flow, 1.75” AMOLED display, bluetooth calling, ultra-long battery life of up to 14 days and much more. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 6,749*

TheAmazfit Active smartwatch comes with the perfect combination of style and functionality. It boasts features such as Zepp Flow, 1.75” AMOLED display, bluetooth calling, ultra-long battery life of up to 14 days and much more. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 6,749* Apple Watch SE : The Apple Watch SE combines style and functionality with fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, crash detection, and a vibrant Retina display. It is also a perfect companion for an active lifestyle. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 17,049*

The Apple Watch SE combines style and functionality with fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, crash detection, and a vibrant Retina display. It is also a perfect companion for an active lifestyle. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 17,049* boAt Airdopes 91 Prime: Enjoy powerful sound and style with these sleek metallic-finish TWS earbuds. Featuring 13mm drivers, ENx tech for clear calls, low-latency mode, and Bluetooth v5.3, they offer up to 45 hours of playtime with fast charging for nonstop entertainment. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 699*

Enjoy powerful sound and style with these sleek metallic-finish TWS earbuds. Featuring 13mm drivers, ENx tech for clear calls, low-latency mode, and Bluetooth v5.3, they offer up to 45 hours of playtime with fast charging for nonstop entertainment. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 699* Dell Vostro i3 Laptop : Unlock powerful performance with the Dell 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop, designed to meet your everyday computing needs. Equipped with 8GB RAM and a lightning-fast 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking and quick data access. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 28,240*

Unlock powerful performance with the Dell 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop, designed to meet your everyday computing needs. Equipped with 8GB RAM and a lightning-fast 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking and quick data access. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 28,240* FUJIFILM X-S20 Mirrorless Camera: The X-S20 is a lightweight camera offering powerful features for both stills and video. It comes with a 2-year warranty and 19 Film Simulation modes for creative flexibility. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 1,17,500*

The X-S20 is a lightweight camera offering powerful features for both stills and video. It comes with a 2-year warranty and 19 Film Simulation modes for creative flexibility. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 1,17,500* HP 12th Gen i5 Laptop : Experience seamless multitasking and lightning-fast performance with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for effortless computing. Enjoy stunning visuals with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, delivering crystal-clear images for work, entertainment, and everything in between. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 43,240*

Experience seamless multitasking and lightning-fast performance with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for effortless computing. Enjoy stunning visuals with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, delivering crystal-clear images for work, entertainment, and everything in between. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 43,240* Samsung Tab S9 FE : ‘Circle it, find it. Just like that’ with the Samsung Tab S9 FE, featuring an S Pen. It offers features such as a high resolution 10.9” big display, fast charging, and IP68 rating. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 22,999*

‘Circle it, find it. Just like that’ with the Samsung Tab S9 FE, featuring an S Pen. It offers features such as a high resolution 10.9” big display, fast charging, and IP68 rating. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 22,999* Sony 7M4K Mirrorless Camera: The Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K is a versatile 33MP full-frame mirrorless camera with 5-axis image stabilization and a 28-70mm zoom lens. It supports 4K 60p video recording and features Real-Time Eye AF for humans, birds, and animals, delivering sharp, detailed photos and videos for both photographers and videographers. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 2,01,365*

The Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K is a versatile 33MP full-frame mirrorless camera with 5-axis image stabilization and a 28-70mm zoom lens. It supports 4K 60p video recording and features Real-Time Eye AF for humans, birds, and animals, delivering sharp, detailed photos and videos for both photographers and videographers. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 2,01,365* Sony WH-1000XM5 : These headphones come with a magnificent sound engineered to provide perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1. Additionally, it provides up to 40-hour battery life for continuous music playtime, crystal clear hands-free calling, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 12,591*

These headphones come with a magnificent sound engineered to provide perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1. Additionally, it provides up to 40-hour battery life for continuous music playtime, crystal clear hands-free calling, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing. Get this on Amazon.in at an effective price of INR 12,591* Xiaomi Pad 7: The much-awaited successor to the bestseller Xiaomi Pad 6, the Pad 7 goes on sale on Jan 13th with exciting offers during the Amazon great Republic Day sale. Xiaomi Pad 7 powered by Snapdragon 7 series chipset will be available at an effective price of Rs. 26,999* (incl bank offers) on Amazon.in

To check out more offers and products available across the entire sale period, click the link.

Exciting offers from leading partner banks

Customers can avail an instant 10% discount of up to INR 32,740 on SBI Cards

Bumper rewards with Amazon Pay

Customers shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card get unlimited 5% (Prime customers) and 3% (non-prime members) cashback along with exciting rewards. Moreover, eligible customers can also avail up to INR 60,000 with Amazon Pay Later. Visit Amazon Pay to find out more

Save MORE with an Amazon Prime membership!

Amazon Prime is designed to make your life better every single day as it provides the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment in one single membership. Members get FREE one-day delivery on over 40 lakh products, unlimited 5% cash back on all purchases using their co-branded ICICI credit card, early and exclusive access to deals and shopping events. Amazon Prime also provides unlimited access to Prime Video and Prime Music. Visit amazon.in/prime to join Prime now

Get GST benefits with Amazon Business

Great Savings for Business Buyers on Amazon Business: Amazon Business customers can save up to 28% extra with a GST invoice with bulk discounts on their purchases across categories. Register for Amazon Business free to avail the offers*

Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. The Hans India and Amazon are not involved in pricing or describing the products and are not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.