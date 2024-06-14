Live
- TSCHE declares ICET 2024 results, check here
- Ways fathers can encourage open conversations with their Daughters on menstrual health
- Nifty hits fresh record high amid Union Budget optimism
- T20 World Cup: Expect competitive scores to be posted in Super Eights, says Kagiso Rabada
- Arunachal Assembly session: Newly elected MLAs take oath
- East Bengal sign ISL Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos on 2-year deal
- Adani Ports strengthens ESG leadership, gains global recognition for climate initiatives
- Palla Srinivasa Rao Appointed as President of AP TDP
- Moscow reports major Ukrainian drone attack on border regions
- PM Modi holds talks with French President Macron as India-France ties get stronger
Just In
Amazon.in Mega Electronic Days: Great Discounts on Laptops, Smartwatches and More
Highlights
- Mega Electronics Days are live until 18 June 2024. Enjoy up to 80% off on Laptops, Smartwatches, Headphones, andmore.
- Get up to 10% discount on ICICI, HDFC, HSBC, ONECARD and IDFC credit cards.
Amazon.in is back with ‘Mega Electronics Days,’ featuring unbelievable deals on a wide selection of consumer electronics such as Laptops, Headphones, Tablets, Cameras and more from popular brands such as Dell, Samsung, boAt, Noise, Fire-Boltt, GoPro and many others. Customers can also avail upto 10% discount on ICICI, HDFC, HSBC, ONECARD and IDFC credit cards.
Here are some of the popular consumer electronics on Amazon.in with great deals from sellers:
● ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop: Experience unmatched gaming with ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop. It comes equipped with an 11th-generation Intel core i5 processor, RTX 2050, 8GB RAM and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 51,990.
● Boat airdopes 91: Dive into the ultimate audio experience with boAt Airdopes 91. These earbuds offer up to 45 hours of playtime, Beast Mode with 50 ms low latency and more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 899.
- Dell 15 laptop: Packed with powerful features such as 12th generation intel core i3 processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, McAfee multi-device security and much more, Dell 15 laptop is the perfect buy this month. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 36,990.
● Fire-Boltt Ninja call pro plus: Fire Boltt Ninja is one of the best buys for customers and comes with features such as built-in voice assistant, 1.83” HD display, Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1,099.
- Fire-Boltt 4G Pro: Fire-Boltt 4G Pro comes equipped with the features one might need in a smartwatch and much more. It comes with features such as 2.02” TFT display, 4G Nano SIM GPS, GPS and more. Additionally, it also sports silicone straps that give the smartwatch a sleek and trendy look. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 2,999.
- GoPro HERO12: Designed to deliver incredible image quality, it captures moments in 5.3K and is lightweight, making it the perfect companion for adventures. Additionally, this camera stays waterproof up to 33 feet and comes with features such as HyperView and SuperView digital lenses. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 38,990
● HONOR pad X8: Honor Pad X8 comes with up to 14 hours of battery life, Mediatek processor, 10.1-inch HONOR FullView display, dual large- amplitude speakers, and a thin metal unibody that makes it easy to handle. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 10,499.
- Insta360 ace action digital camera: ‘Capture action smarter’ with Insta360 ace action camera. This camera comes with HDR for smooth images, flexible display, magnetic mounting and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 24,990
- Noise Buds VS104 Max: With features such as Hyper Sync, up to 45 hours of playtime, instacharge and 13mm driver, these earbuds offer an audio experience like no other. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1,798
● Noise Pulse 2 Max smartwatch: With a 10-day battery life and 100 sports modes, Noise Pulse 2 Max helps one stay on top of their fitness game. This smartwatch also comes with a massive 1.85” TFT LCD display along with features such as 550 nits brightness, Tru Sync, smart DND and much more. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 1,099.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Dive into premium experience with Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, featuring Dolby atmos 3D surround sound, S-Pen and much more. Additionally, its lightweight and slim features make it easier to carry. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 22,999
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS