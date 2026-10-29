Anthropic launches new tools to help businesses monitor AI spending and costs

Generative AI is becoming a part of how businesses run but as more companies use it the costs are going up. As companies spend a lot on AI tools many are wondering if these technologies are giving them money benefits. To help with this question Anthropic has added tracking tools, for its Claude Enterprise users. These tools help companies see how much they spend on AI and where the technology is useful.

Anthropic has taken this step because the AI coding assistant, Claude Code is becoming more popular with developers and Anthropic is seeing its profits grow thanks, to Claude Code.

Tracking AI budgets and performance

Even though businesses are investing more in intelligence they still have a hard time figuring out if those investments are paying off. A recent report, from KPMG shows that 12 percent of companies regularly check how much value their AI projects bring in compared to how much they spend on them.

Anthropic tools are designed to fill a gap by giving clearer insight into token usage and the resulting expenses. Anthropic tools now bring reports, shared group budgets and, in-app surveys to help you manage costs.

With these tools, managers can examine how employees use AI, identify the tasks generating the highest costs and understand where existing workflows may need improvement.

Businesses can also establish a shared monthly budget for an entire team rather than imposing strict spending limits on individual employees. This approach gives teams greater flexibility while helping organisations maintain control over their overall AI expenditure.

Employee surveys are another addition allowing companies to collect feedback on whether AI tools are genuinely improving productivity. Anthropic has also confirmed that corporate customer data will not be used to train Anthropic AI models by default.

AI adoption brings higher costs

The launch aligns with a period of growth for Anthropic. This week financial data shared with investors shows that Anthropic recorded an operating profit in the quarter. Anthropic’s net revenue retention reportedly reached 900 percent, a sign of growth in spending by Anthropic’s existing customer base between the third quarter of 2025 and the same period in 2026. I think this launch and the data together paint a positive picture, for Anthropic.

A report from Jellyfish using data from, over 276,000 customers shows that Anthropic technology is becoming more influential. The report says that Claude Code and other tools based on its models make up one-third of all code changes that are proposed for review.

However, spending on these tools has gone up ten times compared to the start of the year. Now it makes up 2, per cent of the total engineering costs.

Nicholas Arcolano, scientist, at Jellyfish told TechCrunch that this rapid expansion is something many chief financial officers had not anticipated. Businesses must now move beyond simply adopting AI and focus on optimising usage while demonstrating business benefits.

Why businesses are staying with Anthropic

Competition in the enterprise AI market stays intense with companies, like OpenAI launching models regularly. Still Anthropic keeps drawing in enterprise customers.

The newest reporting features could help businesses use their existing AI investments wisely. By giving spending data and performance insights Anthropic shows a role as a partner for companies that want to balance AI adoption, with financial responsibility.