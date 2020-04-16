 Top
Apple Company Unveils Its Second-Generation iPhone SE Mobile

Highlights

Apple iPhone SE 2nd gen: Good news for all the iPhone lovers… Apple company has unveiled its second-generation iPhone SE and made the day!!!

This smartphone holds amazing features and holds moderate price tag making it reasonable and available for all the middle-class people too. This mobile was launched on Wednesday through a virtual event.

Well, we Hans India have come up with the specifications list for our readers… Have a look!

Features Of iPhone SE…

• 4.7-Inch retina display

• Dimensions – 67.3 *138.4 * 7.3 mm

• Wight – 148 grams

• Memory: TBD

• OS – iOS 13

• Connectivity – WiFi 6, Gigabit LTE and Dual SIM with eSIM

• Biometric Authentication – Second Generation Touch-Id with fingerprint sensor

• Processor - A13 Bionic chip

• Colours Available: Black, White and Product Red

• RAM: 64GB, 128 GB and 256 GB

• 4K Video Support with 60fps

• Rear Camera – 12 MP with single 6-element lens, feature OIS, flicker sensor for white balance, and HDR with portrait mode

• Selfie Camera – 7 Megapixels with Portrait mode effects

• Monocular Depth Sensing

• Wireless Charging with Lightning connector and 5W charger

• IP67 Protection

• Price: $399 for 64GB, $449 for 128GB and $549 for 256 GB models

So guys, this second-generation Apple iPhone SE will be available soon… The pre-orders can be made from tomorrow i.e from 17th April and the shipping will be started from 24th April.

