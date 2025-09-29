Apple Diwali Sale 2025: Discounts on iPhone 17, MacBook, iPad, AirPods and More

With Diwali just around the corner, Apple has rolled out its annual festive offers in India. The tech giant is offering instant cashback and limited-time deals on a wide range of products, including the iPhone 17 series, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watch models. While Apple’s official website has revealed attractive discounts, rival retailers like Vijay Sales and Croma are sweetening the deal further with additional savings.

Big Savings on MacBooks

Apple’s website confirms that the newly launched MacBook Air M4 is available with an instant cashback of Rs 10,000. Launched in India at Rs 99,900, the 13-inch model can now be purchased at an effective price of Rs 89,900 through eligible bank offers. The discount is automatically applied during checkout for customers using ICICI, Axis, or American Express cards.

The same festive cashback applies to the premium MacBook Pro line. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, originally priced at Rs 1,69,900, now comes down to Rs 1,59,900 after the offer. Similarly, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip drops from Rs 2,49,900 to Rs 2,39,900 during the Diwali sale.

However, offline and online retailers are offering steeper cuts. Vijay Sales, for example, is selling the MacBook Air M4 (16GB + 256GB) at Rs 89,990 with an upfront Rs 10,000 discount. Adding to the Diwali cheer, the platform provides an additional Rs 10,000 cashback on SBI and ICICI cards, bringing the effective price to just Rs 79,990—a Rs 20,000 saving overall. Unfortunately, these deeper discounts do not extend to the MacBook Pro models.

iPhone 17 Festive Deals

For those eyeing the latest iPhone, Apple is giving an instant Rs 5,000 cashback on the iPhone 17 series. The standard iPhone 17, which retails at Rs 82,900, is effectively available at Rs 77,900 on Apple’s online store. Competing platforms like Croma and Vijay Sales, however, are offering up to Rs 6,000 off through bank tie-ups with ICICI and SBI.

Meanwhile, the previous generation iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are listed with Rs 4,000 cashback on Apple.in. As with MacBooks, consumers are advised to compare deals across platforms, factoring in exchange offers and card discounts, to maximize their savings.

Offers on iPads, AirPods, and Watches

Apple has also extended its Diwali offers to other product categories. The Apple Watch Series 11 is bundled with a Rs 4,000 bank discount, while the affordable Apple Watch SE 3 gets Rs 2,000 off. Music lovers can grab the latest AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 with Rs 1,000 instant cashback.

For tablets, the new iPad Air (11-inch and 13-inch) models are listed with Rs 4,000 cashback, while the standard iPad and iPad mini versions carry Rs 3,000 discounts.

Apple’s Diwali sale offers a decent opportunity to upgrade to its latest devices, especially when combined with bank deals. However, with third-party sellers offering more aggressive discounts, shoppers may find even better value outside Apple’s official store this festive season.