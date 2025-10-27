Apple Expands AirPods Production in Hyderabad: 2 Lakh Units Monthly and 3,000 New Jobs Coming

Apple is accelerating its manufacturing push in India with a major expansion of AirPods production at its Hyderabad-based Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) facility. Located in Kongara Kalan, near Hyderabad, the plant began commercial production of AirPods in April 2025. Now, Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn is preparing to double capacity and workforce to meet the surging global demand for wireless audio devices.

According to a report by a popular publication, Foxconn’s FIT unit is upgrading five production lines at the Hyderabad facility to accommodate new AirPods models. Some of the machinery is being transferred from Vietnam, while one or two lines will be brand new. This marks a key step in Apple’s strategy to diversify its manufacturing footprint beyond China and establish India as a major hub for its audio and accessories segment.

The plant’s strategic location, just 15 kilometres from Hyderabad’s international airport, offers logistical advantages that support large-scale exports. FIT’s expanded operations are expected to produce nearly 2,00,000 AirPods per month, doubling its previous capacity of just over 1,00,000 units.

A person familiar with the development said, “More than Rs 3,000 crore has already been invested, highlighting the scale and pace of the expansion.” The total investment for the project is expected to reach Rs 4,800 crore, reflecting Apple’s long-term confidence in India’s manufacturing ecosystem.

The Hyderabad facility, run by Foxconn’s FIT arm, also manufactures connectors and cables for multiple global brands. It serves both domestic and international markets, including the US and Europe. This diversification aligns with Foxconn’s broader effort to reduce supply chain dependence on any single region, especially in light of recent global trade uncertainties.

FIT currently employs around 2,000 people, but that number is expected to grow to 5,000 within the next six to eight months. This surge in hiring will contribute to Apple’s larger goal of generating 24,000 jobs under its investment plan announced in May 2023. Reports suggest Apple’s manufacturing expansion in India has already created over 3,50,000 direct and indirect jobs across the country.

Although both Apple and FIT declined to comment on the development, the expansion underscores Apple’s increasing reliance on its Indian partners for production stability. The project also involves collaboration with Chang Yi Interconnect Technology (India) Pvt Ltd, which initially received a $150 million investment, followed by approval for an additional $400 million.

The facility has also navigated supply chain hurdles, including a shortage of dysprosium — a rare earth element vital for electronic components — after China’s export restrictions earlier this year. With the easing of those curbs in August, production timelines are back on track.

The Hyderabad plant’s growth reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to building a resilient, diversified global supply chain. As new models like AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3 hit the market, India’s role in Apple’s global manufacturing network is set to become even more crucial — powering both production growth and employment opportunities in the region.