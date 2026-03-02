Apple Hints at “Big Week” With iPhone 17e, Budget MacBook and More on the Horizon

Apple is gearing up for what could be one of its busiest product weeks this year. Tim Cook has stirred excitement after teasing a “big week ahead” on X, suggesting that major announcements may arrive even before the company’s special experience event scheduled for March 4.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will host simultaneous events in New York, London and Shanghai at 9 am ET (7:30 pm IST). But with Cook’s post hinting at early reveals, anticipation is already building among Apple fans worldwide.

Here’s a closer look at five products that are widely expected to debut.

A new low-cost MacBook

Apple is reportedly preparing its most affordable MacBook yet, targeting a price of around $599 (approximately Rs 54,000) in the US. The device is expected to feature a 12.9-inch LCD display and could arrive in vibrant colour options such as yellow, green and pink — shades that subtly match the 3D glass Apple logo shown in the event invite.

In a surprising move, this model may use the A18 Pro chip — the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro — instead of Apple’s M-series silicon. This strategy could help keep costs down while still delivering performance that rivals, or potentially surpasses, the original M1 MacBook.

iPhone 17e: The next budget favourite?

After the success of the iPhone 16e, Apple appears ready to introduce its successor, the iPhone 17e.

The device is expected to be powered by the A19 chipset, aligning it more closely with the standard iPhone 17. One notable upgrade could be the addition of MagSafe support — a feature missing from its predecessor.

However, reports suggest the iPhone 17e may retain a 60Hz display and a notch design instead of adopting the Dynamic Island. Pricing details remain unconfirmed, but Apple may stick close to last year’s launch price. For reference, the iPhone 16e debuted in India at Rs 59,900.

MacBook Pro gets new muscle

Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup with the M5 chip in October. Now, industry chatter points toward updated models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors.

While major design changes are unlikely at this stage, the internal upgrades could offer improved performance for professionals. A touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro is rumoured to be in development for later this year.

MacBook Air refresh

The MacBook Air is also tipped for an upgrade. The next version could run on the M5 chip while maintaining the same design language introduced with the M4 variant.

Pricing adjustments remain uncertain. The M4 MacBook Air currently starts at Rs 99,900 in India.

New iPads in the pipeline

Apple may also unveil two new iPad models — an updated iPad Air and the 12th-generation base iPad.

The iPad Air is expected to adopt the M4 chipset, delivering noticeable performance gains over the M3 model. Meanwhile, the entry-level iPad could receive the A18 chip from the iPhone 16 lineup, potentially enabling support for Apple Intelligence features.

Design changes appear minimal, and pricing is likely to stay close to current levels. The M3 iPad Air starts at Rs 59,900 in India, while the 11th-generation iPad launched at Rs 34,900.

With multiple devices potentially launching within days, Apple’s “big week ahead” may indeed live up to the hype.