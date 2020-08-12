Apple inks first-look deal with Martin Scorsese

San Francisco: Apple has inked a first-look film and TV deal with Hollywood maestro Martin Scorsese.

Under the multi-year deal, Scorsese will produce film and TV projects for Apple TV+ streaming platform via his Sikelia Productions that he founded in 2003.

Apple is currently working with Scorsese on the highly-anticipated film "Killers of the Flower Moon," which will be directed by Scorsese and stars biggies like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

This will be his second production for any OTT platform, the first being The Irishman on Netflix, according to a report in Hollywood Reporter.

To date, Apple has signed overall and first-look deals with internationally acclaimed studios, including Appian Way, founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson; Idris Elba's Green Door Pictures; Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions; A24 and Imagine Documentaries; as well as trusted studios for kids and family entertainment, Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.

The new deal joins an growing list of storytellers at Apple TV+, including Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg, among others.