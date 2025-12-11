Apple iPhone Fold May Redefine Foldable Market in 2026

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is shaping up to be one of the most awaited tech launches of 2026. A new market forecast now suggests that this device could significantly disrupt the global foldable smartphone segment, giving Apple a commanding 34% market share—even with its premium pricing.

For years, Apple has remained absent from the foldable race dominated by Samsung, Google, and Huawei. But according to recent industry insights, that gap may finally close in 2026 when the company is expected to introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone. Early estimates indicate that Apple’s much-anticipated entry could instantly reshape the landscape.

A Premium Foldable With Massive Market Impact

As per the International Data Corporation (IDC), the upcoming iPhone Fold could secure over 22% of unit sales and 34% of the total foldable smartphone market value in its debut year. These projections are particularly striking considering the expected price tag of $2,400 (roughly Rs 2,15,000). For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at Rs 1,74,999 in India.

Analysts believe Apple’s entry alone could dramatically boost the segment’s growth trajectory. The global foldable smartphone market, previously expected to grow around 6% in 2026, is now forecasted to jump by 30% year-over-year, driven by several high-profile releases. These include Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Trifold and new offerings from Huawei. Even so, Apple’s arrival toward the end of the year is being touted as the real “game changer.”

What to Expect From the iPhone Fold

If reports hold true, the iPhone Fold will make its debut in fall 2026, likely alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The device is expected to sport a book-like, inward-folding design, featuring a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch internal screen.

Rumours also hint at premium hardware, such as an under-display selfie camera, a crease-minimising hinge, and the powerful A20 Pro chipset—the same processor expected in the iPhone 18 Pro series. Apple may also pack a 5,400mAh battery, which would surpass the battery capacity of many current foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

With strong early projections and Apple’s history of redefining product categories, the iPhone Fold could turn 2026 into a landmark year for foldable smartphones.