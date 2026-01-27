Apple May Launch Gemini-Powered Siri With iOS 26.4 Beta Next Month

Apple appears ready to give Siri its most significant upgrade in years, with reports suggesting a smarter, AI-powered version could arrive as early as next month. The company is said to be preparing a major artificial intelligence push for 2026, and a refreshed Siri experience powered by Google’s Gemini model may lead the charge.

According to recent industry reports, Apple’s partnership with Google could see a customized Gemini AI model integrated into Siri through the upcoming iOS 26.4 update. While the public rollout is expected around March or April, developers and beta testers may get early access to the software by mid-to-late February. That timeline hints at Apple quietly testing the next phase of its voice assistant evolution before a broader release.

This move marks a critical moment for Apple. For years, Siri has lagged behind rivals like ChatGPT and Gemini in natural conversation and contextual understanding. With generative AI becoming central to smartphones, Apple’s strategy now appears focused on catching up — and potentially leapfrogging — competitors by combining powerful AI with its hallmark privacy protections.

Reports indicate that Apple selected Gemini because of its strong capabilities as a foundational AI system. However, rather than relying entirely on Google’s cloud, Apple plans to run these AI features through its own infrastructure. By processing data via its private cloud and internal servers, the company aims to maintain tight control over user information, reinforcing its long-standing privacy stance.

Google’s role, essentially, will be to supply the AI model. Apple is reportedly paying nearly $1 billion annually to customize Gemini according to its requirements and design specifications. This arrangement allows Apple to benefit from advanced AI technology while keeping the overall user experience distinctly “Apple.”

The first release with iOS 26.4 may not deliver every feature users are hoping for. Early versions are expected to be limited but still showcase noticeable improvements. Users could see more natural, conversational interactions, smarter responses, and the ability for Siri to connect to the web for searches or even create AI-generated images through prompts.

More advanced capabilities might take longer. Some analysts believe the complete Siri transformation could align with iOS 27, which Apple typically unveils at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. That event may offer a clearer picture of Apple’s long-term AI roadmap, including new hardware and deeper assistant integration across devices.

For now, expectations are cautiously optimistic. Siri has promised big leaps before, but this time, the combination of Gemini’s AI power and Apple’s ecosystem control could finally deliver the intelligent assistant users have been waiting for.