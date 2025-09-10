Apple Pushes Smartphone Filmmaking Further with ProRes RAW, Log 2, and Genlock on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple is once again raising the bar for mobile video creation. With features like Dolby Vision HDR recording, 4K120 fps, ProRes Log, and full ACES support, iPhones have long been a favourite tool for filmmakers. Now, the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max go even further, becoming the first smartphones to support ProRes RAW, Log 2, and genlock.

Genlock, typically reserved for professional film sets, allows creators to synchronize multiple cameras with precision — ensuring seamless transitions without painstaking manual adjustments. “Genlock is supported by the new Blackmagic Design Camera ProDock,” Apple confirmed. Meanwhile, ProRes RAW support integrates smoothly with Final Cut Camera and Blackmagic Camera, with APIs available for developers to build on.

This step cements the iPhone’s reputation as a serious tool for professional videographers, unlocking cinematic possibilities directly from a device that fits in your pocket.