Apple releases iOS 17.2 beta 2 for iPhone; New features

Continuing to refine iOS 17, Apple has now released iOS 17.2 beta 2 to developers. This development comes just three days after the Cupertino-based tech giant released the iOS 17.1.1 update for iPhones that fixed issues such as wireless charging in certain cars and issues with the weather widget on the lock screen. Please note that only the second beta version of iOS 17.2 has been released; only registered developers can download and install it on their iPhones.



iOS 17.2 beta 2: New Features

1. Spatial Video Recording: With iOS 17.2 beta 2, Apple added a unique feature that allows the iPhone to record spatial videos. These videos can be viewed on Apple Vision Pro, the company's first space computer! Spatial videos are recorded in landscape orientation at 1080p and 30 frames per second. Please note that this feature has only been rolled out to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the Apple Vision Pro has not yet been released to consumers, potential buyers can view their recorded videos in the Vision Pro's Photos app.

2. Expanded Sensitive Contact Warning: Apple has also expanded its Sensitive Contact Warning feature with iOS 17.2. It will now work with contact banners in several apps, including Phone, Contacts, and Messages.



iOS 17.2 beta: Other Features



It is already known that the long-awaited Journal app will arrive with the iOS 17.2 update when it is released, probably in December. The update also introduces iMessage contact key verification, new weather widgets, a new digital clock, and improvements to Contact Poster, Messages, Apple Music, and more. Apple also introduced sticker reactions in iMessage and a new translation feature for the action button.