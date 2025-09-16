Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 with Liquid Glass Redesign and Smarter Features

Apple has officially released iOS 26, bringing one of its most striking design updates in years along with smarter, AI-driven features. The highlight is the Liquid Glass redesign, which introduces translucent buttons, sliders, and navigation elements across the iPhone interface, giving it a fresh, futuristic look.

The update also debuts Live Translation, powered by artificial intelligence. This feature automatically translates texts in Messages, shows live captions during FaceTime calls, and even delivers spoken translations on phone calls or through AirPods. Apple says this will make global communication more seamless.

Another key addition is automatic call handling for unknown numbers, allowing users to screen both calls and text messages from unfamiliar contacts. For group messaging, iOS 26 adds typing indicators, polls, and custom conversation backgrounds, making chats more interactive and personalised.

Apple is also introducing its new Games app for iPhones. Acting as a central hub, the app brings together games and related features in one place.

Meanwhile, iPadOS 26 is rolling out simultaneously, extending the Liquid Glass design to tablets. It introduces improved multitasking through new windowing controls, alongside the addition of Files and Preview apps for productivity.

With iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, Apple is delivering a refined balance of style, intelligence, and convenience to its devices.