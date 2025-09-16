Live
- Meta Accidentally Reveals New Ray-Ban Smart Glasses with Display Ahead of Connect Event
- Training for SIR at ERO-level in West Bengal today
- India’s Next Leap in Surgical Robotics: Meril Unveils Mizzo Endo 4000 – The Advanced Soft Tissue Robotic System
- Cleartrip Unveils Industry-First Visa Denial Cover Ahead of The Big Billion Day 2025
- South India’s favourite flavours, now in every bite of McDonald’s ‘Fried Chicken’ offerings
- Nalgonda POCSO court delivers verdict in rape case
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation Commits ₹56 Crore to CSR Initiatives in Maharashtra
- What are the Best GMAT Mock Tests in 2025?
- ED Summons Cricketers Yuvraj Singh And Robin Uthappa In Illegal Betting Probe
- Watch: Bengaluru Commuter Slams BMRCL After Concrete Shower on Car at Silk Board Metro Station
Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 with Liquid Glass Redesign and Smarter Features
Apple’s iOS 26 introduces Liquid Glass UI, Live Translation, smarter call screening, polls in chats, and a new Games app for iPhone.
Apple has officially released iOS 26, bringing one of its most striking design updates in years along with smarter, AI-driven features. The highlight is the Liquid Glass redesign, which introduces translucent buttons, sliders, and navigation elements across the iPhone interface, giving it a fresh, futuristic look.
The update also debuts Live Translation, powered by artificial intelligence. This feature automatically translates texts in Messages, shows live captions during FaceTime calls, and even delivers spoken translations on phone calls or through AirPods. Apple says this will make global communication more seamless.
Another key addition is automatic call handling for unknown numbers, allowing users to screen both calls and text messages from unfamiliar contacts. For group messaging, iOS 26 adds typing indicators, polls, and custom conversation backgrounds, making chats more interactive and personalised.
Apple is also introducing its new Games app for iPhones. Acting as a central hub, the app brings together games and related features in one place.
Meanwhile, iPadOS 26 is rolling out simultaneously, extending the Liquid Glass design to tablets. It introduces improved multitasking through new windowing controls, alongside the addition of Files and Preview apps for productivity.
With iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, Apple is delivering a refined balance of style, intelligence, and convenience to its devices.