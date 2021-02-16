Apple to repair Watch 5, Watch SE for free if this is the problem

It seems that some Apple Watch owners have problems with their devices when it comes to the battery-saving power reserve mode. And as a result, Apple was offering a free repair to these users.

Apple has mentioned on its updated support page that this issue affects a minimal number of customers. It is also noted that the problem is limited to Watch Series 5 or Watch SE devices running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3. If you have these models and are having problems with battery-saving mode, you can update your Apple Watch software to watchOS 7.3.1, or change it.

If you want to check if your watch faces this problem or not, you can put it on the charger and wait at least half an hour. If the device doesn't start charging, you can contact Apple Support for a free repair. Apple claims that before marking it as eligible for a free repair, they will examine the device.

In case you want to know what version of watchOS your Apple Watch is on, you can open the Settings app on your device, tap General> About, and then find the version number. In case you don't know, the Watch Series 5 was launched in September 2019, alongside the iPhone 11 series. However, it was discontinued a year later with the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 6. Last year, the company also released its most affordable Apple Watch SE.