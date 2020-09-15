Apple's 'Time Flies' Event: How to watch live-stream; what to expect?

Those who have been waiting for the tech events know that September is the month of significant events: IFA and the Apple event. Just like every year, Apple is all set to host its September event for the launch of its latest hardware products. The 2020 Apple event, called the 'Time Flies' event will take place today, i.e. September 15 and will launch the new Apple hardware and perhaps other products.

Apple announced over a cryptic press release - "Time Flies. Please join us for a special Apple Event from Apple Park. Watch it online at apple.com." This was followed by the time and date - September 15 and 10 AM PDT (which is 10:30 PM IST).

Though the September Apple event always means a new iPhone, this year it might be different. In its place, the Cupertino tech major is expected to launch a new iPad, new Apple Watches, and some more exciting announcements.

Apple' Time Flies' event: How to watch live-stream



This year the Apple' Time Flies' event will be a virtual event, similar to the WWDC 2020 and will start at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). The event will be recorded from the Steve Jobs Theater and Apple Park. The event can be live-streamed via Apple's YouTube channel. Please find the link for the same:





What to expect at the launch today?



With all potential guesses and rumours, we assume there will be no iPhone 12-related announcements today. There is a probability that Apple may announce two new iPads and the new Apple Watch series today.

As per tipster Evan Blass, Apple is going to announce the iPad Air 4th Gen (that comes with the new A14 Bionic chip and USB-C charging port), the iPad 8th Gen (with A12X and Lightning port); Apple Watch Series 6 in two sizes (Bluetooth and LTE versions) and the cheaper Apple Watch SE in two sizes (Bluetooth and LTE versions).





- iPad Air 4th Gen: A14 and USB-C

- iPad 8th Gen: A12X and Lightning

- Apple Watch Series 6: S4, 2 sizes, both BT and LTE

- Apple Watch SE: also in 2 sizes, also BT and LTE versions — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 14, 2020





