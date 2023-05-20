Blue Verified Twitter subscribers can now upload 2 hours (8GB) videos

Twitter users have taken advantage of the latest feature that enables them to upload long videos, with some even posting full-length movies. The latest feature was announced by Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion. Musk shared that he wants to make Twitter an open and free platform, and he believes that the facility to upload long videos will help achieve that goal.

So far, users have uploaded various videos, including trailers for upcoming movies, music videos, and even feature films. A Twitter user uploaded the full video of the Shrek movie to the platform. Another user uploaded the movie Evil Dead Surge on Twitter, which is 1 hour and 33 minutes long. Several of these movies that people have uploaded have already been removed. And the most exciting thing is that people are uploading the video right below Musk's tweet in which he announced that Blue's subscribers could upload videos of around 2 hours.

Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023



Twitter users have predicted that the latest feature will significantly impact YouTube. A few users even shared, "RIP YouTube," while another wrote, "Waiting for a day when movies will be released on twitter instead of Amazon Prime or Netflix."





Waiting for a day when movies will be released on twitter instead of Amazon prime or Netflix — BHK🇮🇳 (@BHKtweets) May 18, 2023



People uploading pirated content violates Twitter's policies. First, it is a violation of Twitter's copyright policy, which states that users may not upload copyrighted content without the copyright holder's permission. Twitter has a team of copyright specialists responsible for identifying and removing pirated content from the platform. However, keeping up with the amount of pirated content uploaded to Twitter is challenging.