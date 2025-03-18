Can You Solve Today's NYT Connections Puzzle? - March 18, 2025

Every day, the New York Times presents readers with a new, exciting challenge through their popular game Connections. It’s a fun, brain-teasing word game that gets you thinking and expanding your vocabulary.

In today’s puzzle, the challenge is clear: Group 16 words into four distinct sets based on hidden patterns and themes. But it’s not just about finding simple connections; you’ll need to think critically and carefully analyze the clues to crack the code.

Today's Hints

To help you along the way, here are some clues for today’s Connections puzzle, ranked from easiest (yellow) to hardest (purple):

Yellow : Supreme, the one and only

: Supreme, the one and only Green : Like Seltzer or Uber

: Like Seltzer or Uber Blue : One is the same as many

: One is the same as many Purple: Not the same at all when there are at least two

Feeling intrigued? Here are the groups based on today’s puzzle:

The Yellow Group: Exceptional

The words in this group all describe something outstanding, singular, or unmatched. Can you find the common thread?

REMARKABLE

SINGULAR

SPECIAL

UNIQUE

The Green Group: German Words

These are all words that originate from the German language. Some are commonly used even in everyday English.

ANGST

DIE

KINDER

WURST

The Blue Group: Plural Animals Identical to Their Singular Forms

It’s a tricky one, but this group contains animals whose names are the same whether they’re singular or plural.

DEER

SHEEP

SHRIMP

SQUID

The Purple Group: Plural Words with Different Singular Forms

The trickiest group! These words change quite a bit when transitioning from singular to plural.

DICE

LICE

MICE

OXEN

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word puzzle game that challenges players to find relationships between seemingly unrelated words. Each set of 16 words needs to be grouped into four categories of four words each. Though it sounds simple, there’s a hidden pattern in every puzzle that makes you think outside the box.

The game is designed to help you practice your vocabulary, enhance your word recognition skills, and engage with a vibrant global community of puzzle lovers.

Ready to Join the Fun? The game is easy to start, and it’s free to play. You’ll find yourself hooked as you work through the daily puzzles, solving groups, and challenging your brain. It’s an excellent way to relax and keep your mind sharp.