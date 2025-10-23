Centre proposes new IT rules to tackle deepfakes

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has proposed changes to the IT Rules to tackle harm from AI-generated content, including deepfakes. The draft aims to help users tell apart synthetic content from real information and ensure social media platforms are accountable.

Under the new rules, big social media platforms with over 50 lakh users will have to ask users if the content they upload is synthetic, take reasonable steps to check these claims and clearly label all synthetic content so users know it is not authentic. The labels or markers will have to be clearly visible or audible, covering at least 10% of a video’s screen or the first 10% of an audio clip.

Platforms cannot remove or change these markers. The rules also give legal protection to platforms that act in good faith to remove or block synthetic content based on complaints or reasonable efforts. According to the ministry, these amendments aim to make users more aware, improve accountability, and trace synthetic content, while still allowing innovation in AI. Feedback on the draft is open until November 6.

The draft comes at a time when generative AI tools are spreading fast, raising risks like misinformation, impersonation, election interference, and fraud. Policymakers in India and abroad are increasingly worried about synthetic media being misused for fake news, fraud, or non-consensual content.