Live
- Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees
- KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
ChatGPT faces global outage; India and U.S. among the worst hit
ChatGPT faces global outage; India and U.S. are the worst hit countries
OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, suffered a widespread global outage on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, disrupting access for thousands of users across multiple regions. India and the United States were among the most affected countries.
Real-time monitoring service Downdetector reported a sharp rise in outage complaints around 3:00 p.m. IST, with over 800 users in India flagging issues.
According to the data, nearly 88% of users in India experienced unresponsive chatbot behavior, while 8% faced problems on the mobile app. Another 3% encountered issues related to the API.
Users attempting to access ChatGPT were met with persistent error messages like “Hmm…something seems to have gone wrong” and “A network error occurred. Please check your connection and try again.”
The incident triggered a wave of reactions on social media, as users expressed their frustrations, shared memes, and pointed to the growing dependency on AI-driven tools for work and daily routines.
OpenAI confirmed the outage on its official system status page, stating that both ChatGPT and its generative video platform, Sora, were experiencing elevated error rates and latency.
“We are continuing to investigate the issue,” the company said, though it did not offer a clear timeline for when services would be fully restored.
The disruption comes at a time when OpenAI's annualized revenue has reportedly surged to $10 billion, nearly doubling from $5.5 billion in December 2024.
Meanwhile, industry competitors continue to push forward, with Meta reportedly expanding its efforts to develop a 'superintelligence' AI team under the leadership of Mark Zuckerberg.