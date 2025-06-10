ChatGPT faces global outage; India and U.S. among the worst hit

OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, suffered a widespread global outage on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, disrupting access for thousands of users across multiple regions. India and the United States were among the most affected countries.



Real-time monitoring service Downdetector reported a sharp rise in outage complaints around 3:00 p.m. IST, with over 800 users in India flagging issues.

According to the data, nearly 88% of users in India experienced unresponsive chatbot behavior, while 8% faced problems on the mobile app. Another 3% encountered issues related to the API.

Users attempting to access ChatGPT were met with persistent error messages like “Hmm…something seems to have gone wrong” and “A network error occurred. Please check your connection and try again.”

The incident triggered a wave of reactions on social media, as users expressed their frustrations, shared memes, and pointed to the growing dependency on AI-driven tools for work and daily routines.

OpenAI confirmed the outage on its official system status page, stating that both ChatGPT and its generative video platform, Sora, were experiencing elevated error rates and latency.

“We are continuing to investigate the issue,” the company said, though it did not offer a clear timeline for when services would be fully restored.

The disruption comes at a time when OpenAI's annualized revenue has reportedly surged to $10 billion, nearly doubling from $5.5 billion in December 2024.

Meanwhile, industry competitors continue to push forward, with Meta reportedly expanding its efforts to develop a 'superintelligence' AI team under the leadership of Mark Zuckerberg.