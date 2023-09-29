ChatGPT to offer real-time responses not restricted to September 2021

ChatGPT has received a significant update that will make the AI chatbot even more helpful. The AI tool will soon be able to respond to your queries in real-time. The current setup allows ChatGPT to only provide information acquired through September 2021. Currently, the AI chatbot cannot offer real-time solutions or responses. However, OpenAI has now confirmed that ChatGPT can now browse the Internet. The feature is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and even enterprise users, but the company has said it will soon be used by non-subscribers.



"Browsing is available to Plus and Enterprise users today, and we'll expand to all users soon. To enable, choose Browse with Bing in the selector under GPT-4," OpenAI announced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Bard and Microsoft Bing, the other two AI platforms, have access to real-time information. However, Bard tends to make up answers that sometimes need to be more valid or accurate. When interacting with such chatbots, it is always best to cross-check before acting on the information provided by the chatbots.



On a related note, OpenAI announced that ChatGPT can now have a voice conversation with its users. "We are beginning to roll out new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT. They offer a new, more intuitive type of interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what you're talking about," the company said in a blog post.



In addition to browsing the internet, the chatbot is also implementing voice and image capabilities, offering users an interactive experience that includes voice conversations and guidance on cooking or tasks. Imagine you are travelling and you see an exciting landmark. Instead of just looking at it, you can take a photo and start a live conversation with ChatGPT about what makes that milestone unique. Likewise, when you're back home and wondering what to cook for dinner, you can take photos of the contents of your refrigerator and pantry. ChatGPT can help you discover what dishes you can make with those ingredients. You can also ask follow-up questions to get step-by-step recipes, making cooking easier. If your child needs help with a math problem, you can take a photo of the problem and circle it, and ChatGPT will provide suggestions and explanations. to help you and your child understand and solve the problem together. It's like having a virtual tutor to help you with your homework.