Check Out WhatsApp Latest and Exciting Updates

Every big and small WhatsApp feature excite users even though being far behind schedule its rivals. Since WhatsApp is the biggest messaging app with more than 2 billion users across the world that doesn't make a difference.

WhatsApp has been testing a few features for its mobile app for a few months. Let's take a look at the upcoming WhatsApp features.

Expiring Messages

As the name suggests, this feature will automatically delete messages in chats after a certain period. Users will now have an option to turn this feature on/off anytime they need. Coming to the group chats, this feature will be limited to admins only. The time limit for these expiring messages could be one day, week and one month.

Search the Web

WhatsApp announced the "Search the Web" feature for Android and iOS users that would allow users to verify the messages that have been forwarded to them. Earlier, WhatsApp is indeed working on a feature that will enable users to check the accuracy of the message. The feature has been rolled to put an end to the spread of fake news through WhatsApp.

Along with the search the web feature, users will see a magnifying glass button next to a forwarded message. On clicking the magnifying glass users will be redirected to Google search and show results of whether the message is fake or not.

Mute Always

WhatsApp at present allows users to mute chats for 8 hours, 1 week, and 1 year. But now it is testing a feature that will enable users to mute chats forever. The 'Always' mute option would replace the 1-year option for chats available on WhatsApp. As this feature is in the testing mode, we are not sure when it will be made available on WhatsApp.

Payments

WhatsApp first started testing its payment service in India. It's hasn't been launched officially, but it is available to users in beta. WhatsApp has been facing issues with data localisation norms in India, but the reports suggest it has been given the go-ahead. WhatsApp's payment service in India is based on UPI, and for this, it has partnered with ICICI and HDFC Bank.

New Emojis

This isn't inherently a new feature, but it brings 138 new emojis on WhatsApp. It's available with the latest update for WhatsApp beta users on Android.