Chingari inks music licensing deal with T-Series

Made-in-India short-video sharing platform Chingari has announced its license agreement with T-Series, India's largest music label, for licensing T-Series music catalogue on its platform. Now all Chingari users in India, in other SAARC nations, and in the Middle East will get access to the hit music collection of T-Series.

Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said, "This collaboration marks the coming together of — music and social media — the two best entertainment sources. Chingari users would now be able to choose from thousands of songs from the T-Series music library to make their creation more lively and fun. From Bollywood to Indiepop and from melody to melancholy across all Indian languages, T-Series music library on Chingari has songs for every content genre and every emotion."

Mr Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series, said, "The licensing pact between T-Series and Chingari is a win-win for both sides as this mutually beneficial agreement amalgamates social media and music while promoting business ethics. This sets the right precedent for social media platforms and music rights owners to work and evolve together. We are delighted to have Chingari onboarded with our music licensing."

Mr Neeraj Kalyan, President, T-Series, said, "The collaboration with Chingari promotes fair business practices and makes for a collaborative environment in which social apps, music labels and artists can flourish together. Our vibrant music catalog of contemporary Bollywood songs, singles by popular artists, and plethora of regional content across Indian languages will offer endless opportunities to the young creator community of Chingari. We support the entrepreneurial spirit of young team at Chingari and wish them all success in all their endeavors."

The new pact with T-Series is in line with Chingari's efforts to collaborate with multiple entertainment platforms to offer the best user experience to its consumers. Besides, the app has also launched uniquely Indianised AR filters, excellent video and audio editing tools, and is constantly adding Bharat-specific features to empower its 30 million-strong user base.

Recently, Chingari App also won the #AatmaNirbharApp Challenge, organised by the Central government, in the social media category. Acknowledging the love being showered upon the Chingari App by steadily increasing number of users, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, also mentioned Chingari as the rising Atma Nirbhar App.

Chingari allows its users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and much more. The platform is available in 10 vernacular languages — Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu — and also two international languages — English and Spanish.