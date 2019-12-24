Christmas 2019: Make This Festival Joyous with Christmas Themed WhatsApp Stickers

The countdown to Christmas has begun, and now we're just a few hours away! This festival marks the birth of Jesus Christ, has become famous for so much more than that. This is the time to bake the cake, decorate Christmas trees, sing carols at the top of your lungs with your favourite folks and not to forget Secret Santa!

It is undoubtedly the season of fun. Not everyone is lucky to get an opportunity to share the day with all the friends and family they'd like to on this special day. You can make this occasion more special and jovial by sharing creative Christmas-themed WhatsApp sticker. Of course, it is better than sending an ordinary "Merry Christmas" text message.





All you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for 'WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas, Santa Claus WhatsApp stickers' or something similar to find stickers, apps, wallpapers, and even message creators for use on WhatsApp. You will find a list of apps, choose as many as you want to install.









But, before you install the apps, please go through the reviews of these apps as that can be useful and help you to decide which app is better.

Now open the app and tap on "+" or "Add" that is seen in front of your preferred set of stickers. These stickers are added to your WhatsApp, and you can use share with your loved ones.

Now open your WhatsApp and tap the emoji button in a chat window. Select the sticker pack you want to, tap on one that speaks to you, and send those greetings to your family and friends.

You can choose apps like Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp

Christmas Stickers Pack 2019

Christmas Sticker Packs



