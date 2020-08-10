Create Messenger Rooms on Whatsapp Mobile or Desktop App

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the demand for video calling platforms is growing day by day. Recently, Facebook introduced Messenger Rooms for users, that allows 50 participants simultaneously. Additionally, users can also join and place these video calls via Instagram and WhatsApp. The users joining the call need not have a Facebook account to attend a video call on Messenger Rooms.

WhatsApp users can create Messenger Rooms on both the mobile and desktop app.

Follow these steps to create Messenger Rooms.

. Open an individual chat on WhatsApp (mobile or desktop app) and tap on the attachment icon on the keyboard.

. Click on the "Rooms" option and then "Continue in Messenger."

. Then send the invite link to your contacts, and they can join by just tapping on the link from whichever device they are using.

. To place a group call, you need to tap on the audio call option on the top right and then "Create Room". But this option will work only if your group chat has a minimum of five or more members.

To customize rooms, the host can also tap on the room activity option.