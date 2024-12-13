December 2024: 5G Smartphones Under Rs 25,000 - Nothing Phone (2a) and More

If you’re seeking an affordable yet high-performing smartphone this December, here’s a handpicked list of the best 5G devices in India under Rs 25,000. These options blend robust performance, vibrant displays, and versatile cameras to cater to all your daily needs. Let’s check the four standout choices, starting with the Poco X6 Pro 5G.

Poco X6 Pro 5G: Gaming Powerhouse





For gamers, the Poco X6 Pro 5G is a standout option. Fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor, this phone offers lightning-fast performance. With 8GB or 12GB RAM options and up to 512GB storage, it handles demanding tasks effortlessly. Its 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate enhances gaming and media consumption.

The Poco X6 Pro also excels in battery life, thanks to its 5,000mAh capacity supported by 67W fast charging. The triple-camera setup, led by a 64MP OIS lens, ensures impressive photography in various lighting conditions, making it a well-rounded choice for gamers and shutterbugs alike. Lava Agni 3 5G: A Dual-Display Marvel





Leading the pack is the Lava Agni 3 5G, a unique device boasting dual AMOLED displays. The primary 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen delivers a crisp 1.5K resolution, HDR support, and a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate—perfect for gaming and streaming. The secondary 1.74-inch mini AMOLED display on the rear adds practicality, allowing selfie previews, notifications, and quick access to widgets for music or fitness tracking.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. A 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging keeps the device running throughout the day. To top it off, the Agni 3 offers a clean Android 14 experience with the promise of three major updates and four years of security patches. Nothing Phone (2a): The Stylish Innovator





If you prefer a smartphone with a distinct design, the Nothing Phone (2a) is worth considering. Featuring a transparent back with integrated Glyph lights, it truly stands out. Beneath its stylish exterior lies the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, offering dependable performance.

The Nothing OS interface atop Android 14 provides a smooth and intuitive user experience. The phone also features a 50MP dual-camera setup with optical image stabilization (OIS), delivering sharp and vibrant photos. With up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it’s designed to keep up with your daily demands while turning heads with its unique aesthetic. OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Value-Packed Performer





Rounding out the list is the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, which offers significant upgrades while maintaining an accessible price. Its highlight is a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display with an impressive peak brightness of 2,100 nits, ensuring clarity even in bright sunlight.