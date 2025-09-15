Elon Musk Eyes SpaceX 5G Network with $17 Billion Spectrum Deal

Elon Musk’s space venture, SpaceX, is once again making headlines with a bold move that could redefine mobile communication. According to reports, the company has agreed to purchase wireless spectrum licences worth nearly $17 billion from US-based EchoStar. This strategic acquisition is set to expand Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet arm, into the mobile network arena.

The development raises the possibility of a SpaceX-backed 5G mobile network, posing a challenge to established US telecom giants like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Industry experts believe that the biggest beneficiaries will be people in rural and remote areas, where traditional carriers struggle to provide reliable coverage, The Washington Post reported.

Musk has already hinted at the ambitious scope of this plan. Speaking on the All-In podcast, he said the new spectrum deal would ensure that “you should be able to watch videos anywhere on your phone.”

As part of the agreement, EchoStar’s Boost Mobile subscribers will gain access to Starlink’s direct-to-cell service, bridging gaps in places where conventional networks fail. EchoStar president Hamid Akhavan welcomed the collaboration, saying it would enable a “faster and more economical” rollout of satellite-based services for Boost customers.

Starlink has already tested the waters with its satellite texting partnership with T-Mobile, branded as T-Satellite, available for a monthly fee. With the fresh spectrum in hand, the company plans to roll out data services later this year, followed by voice calling capabilities soon after.

Interestingly, Musk has not dismissed the idea of competing head-to-head with America’s biggest telecom players. When asked on the All-In podcast whether he might even consider acquiring a company like Verizon, Musk replied that it was “not out of the question.”

For now, the focus lies in integrating Starlink’s satellite technology with mobile devices, ensuring connectivity without reliance on terrestrial towers. If successful, users could make calls, send texts, and stream content directly via satellites, ushering in a new era of seamless global communication.

With this monumental spectrum deal, SpaceX is moving closer to transforming its Starlink satellites into a direct competitor to traditional telecom infrastructure—reshaping how people stay connected in the digital age.