Elon Musk’s Grok Unveils NSFW ‘Spicy Mode’ for Premium Users on iOS

Elon Musk’s AI venture xAI has once again stirred headlines with the introduction of a bold new feature—“Spicy Mode”—to its AI-powered text-to-image and video generator, Grok Imagine. Available exclusively to SuperGrok and Premium+ subscribers on iOS, this tool now allows users to generate stylised short videos and images from simple text prompts, including semi-explicit and NSFW visuals, albeit with built-in moderation.

The latest move follows the recent debut of Grok’s anime-style, hyper-sexualised AI companion. Musk’s AI strategy continues to lean into “uncensored” and experimental territory, a pattern that mirrors the often controversial tone of the original Grok chatbot, known for its unfiltered responses, including past incidents involving offensive content.

Grok Imagine is capable of turning prompts into 15-second animated clips complete with native audio, offering a creative tool for users while also walking a fine line when it comes to adult content. The Spicy Mode allows for partial nudity and suggestive imagery, though explicit material is restricted. Any prompt that crosses certain thresholds will be met with blurred or moderated outputs.

A now-deleted post from xAI employee Mati Roy was the first to tease this feature, stating: “Grok Imagine videos have a spicy mode that can do nudity.” The post sparked widespread discussion across tech communities and media.

While the system shows relaxation of filters, there are still controls in place. According to TechCrunch, Grok Imagine will not fulfill controversial or overly sensitive prompts, especially those involving celebrities. For instance, when a request was made to depict a “pregnant Donald Trump,” the system instead generated toned-down alternatives, such as images of Trump beside a pregnant woman or holding a baby.

In terms of performance, Grok Imagine delivers impressive speed and accessibility, requiring no waitlists or technical know-how. The interface is designed for casual use—auto-scrolling and continually refreshing content based on user interaction. However, like other generative tools in the market, it is not without limitations. TechCrunch notes that the outputs occasionally fall into the uncanny valley, with waxy textures and awkward motion in animations—issues familiar to users of rival AI video generators like OpenAI’s Sora, Google’s DeepMind, and others.

Despite these growing pains, the ability to generate both static images and animations instantly has positioned Grok Imagine as a serious contender in the crowded AI content creation space. Musk recently commented on the tool’s future, stating, “The model will get better every day,” hinting at continuous enhancements and possibly more advanced creative abilities down the line.

However, the release also renews concerns about content moderation, especially given Grok’s earlier controversies around hate speech. As AI capabilities evolve, the challenge for xAI isn’t just technological—it’s about ensuring responsible and ethical usage.

For now, Grok Imagine’s Spicy Mode offers a provocative glimpse into the direction AI creativity tools might take, raising important questions about freedom of expression, user responsibility, and platform safeguards.