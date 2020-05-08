Facebook Launches Its Dark Mode For The Desktop Version…

The social media giant Facebook has finally launched its dark mode on the desktop versions. After going with months-long testing, this company has made this feature go live on Friday.

Although this feature is already running on the mobile application, the desktop version has taken a long time to get on live. Facebook has picked a few cues from its mobile application and then worked on the same for the desktop version. Easy navigation and faster load time are the main specifications of this dark mode.

One can also witness the new design of this dark mode… Be it the groups, pages or other features, every design has been changed according to the dark mode.