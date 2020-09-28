Facebook's FarmVille coming to an end on December 31, 2020

FarmVille is a popular Facebook game that brings virtual farming to you with poultry and dairy products and has many players in the last decade. Parent company Zynga is dropping the game's title. However, the game will continue to run until December 31, 2020.

The news of the store's closure comes on the heels of software giant Adobe announced its decision to stop distributing and updating its Flash Player for all web browsers. Because FarmVille requires the Adobe Flash Player plug-in, the game will not be playable after December 31, 2020.

"We're aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who've enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you," Zynga explained.

In 2009, FarmVille was launched on Facebook and began when Facebook was gaining its popularity. Casual gaming spawned the MMORPG category and other games such as CityVille.

Various game elements also worked better when playing FarmVille "with" friends. The more number of friends you play with, the easier it will be to level up. The gaming genre and social media have gained popularity, which has resulted in various users starting to create multiple social media accounts so that there are more "friends" in the game, helping their main account go up to level faster.

Zynga also said that FarmVille in-app purchases would be available until November 17, 2020.